Under helgen har en grupp som kallar sig för Wannacry-hack-team skickat ut mängder med spammejl, där de säger sig ha infekterat mottagarens dator med gisslanprogrammet Wannacry. Allt är dock bara en bluff iscensatt för att skrämma mottagaren till att betala en lösensumma. Det skriver nyhetssajten Bleeping computer.

Om man får tro rapporterna på diskussionsforumet Redditt har mejlen olika ämnesrader, som !!!Attantion WannaCry!!! och WannaCry-Team Attantion!!!.

Lyckligtvis tycks ingen ha gått på bluffen, då de bitcoin-plånböcker som listats i mejlen inte fått in någon valuta under helgen.

Här nedanför kan du läsa bluffmejlet i sin helhet:

Hello! WannaCry returned! All your devices were cracked with our program installed on them. We have made improvements for operation of our program, so you will not be able to regain the data after the attack.

All the information will be encrypted and then erased. Antivirus software will not be able to detect our program, while firewalls will be impotent against our one-of-a-kind code.

Should your files be encrypted, you will lose them forever.

Our program also outspreads through the local network, erasing data on all computers connected to the network and remote servers, all cloud-stored data, and freezing website operation. We have already deployed our program on your devices.

Deletion of your data will take place on June 22, 2018, at 5:00 - 10:00 PM. All data stored on your computers, servers, and mobile devices will be destroyed. Devices working on any version of Windows, iOS, macOS, Android, and Linux are subject to data erasion.

In order to ensure against data demolition, you can pay 0.1 BTC (~$650) to the bitcoin wallet:1Mvz5SVStiE6M7pdvUk9fstDn1vp4fpCEg.

You must pay in due time and notify us about the payment via email until 5:00 PM on June 22, 2018. After payment confirmation, we will send you instructions on how to avoid data erasion and such situations in future. In case you try to delete our program yourself, data erasion will commence immediately.

To pay with bitcoins, please use localbitcoins.com or other similar services, or just google for other means. After payment write to us: [support_wc@bitmessage.ch](mailto:support_wc@bitmessage.ch)